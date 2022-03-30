Hometown Local
Train and van collide in downtown Roanoke

A van hit a train in downtown Roanoke near Williamson and Jefferson March 30, 2022
A van hit a train in downtown Roanoke near Williamson and Jefferson March 30, 2022(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a minivan was taken to a hospital after having a medical emergency that led to the van colliding with a train.

Police say the emergency happened while driving south on Williamson Road near Jefferson Street early Wednesday afternoon, causing the driver to drive across a small grass area and into a moving train. No information has been released about the driver’s condition.

Police say the train crew was probably unaware the train had been hit, since the impact pushed the van from the tracks where it came to rest.

Norfolk Southern Police are investigating.

After a short closure, Williamson is open to traffic.

This is a developing story.

