Virginia among 21 states suing to end federal travel mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is joining 20 other states suing the Biden administration to halt the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says requiring masks on planes, trains and buses is “scientifically unnecessary.”

The suit was filed in Florida. It contends the CDC does not have the authority to issue such a mandate.

The federal mask mandate for transportation was recently extended to April 18.

To read the full complaint, click here.

