Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia among 21 states suing to end federal travel mask mandate

Attorney General Jason Miyares says requiring masks on planes, trains and buses is...
Attorney General Jason Miyares says requiring masks on planes, trains and buses is “scientifically unnecessary.” (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(Cliff Owen | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is joining 20 other states suing the Biden administration to halt the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says requiring masks on planes, trains and buses is “scientifically unnecessary.”

The suit was filed in Florida. It contends the CDC does not have the authority to issue such a mandate.

The federal mask mandate for transportation was recently extended to April 18.

To read the full complaint, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

Severe storms are possible for Thursday.
March 30: Afternoon Forecast Update
The 22, 25, 32, and 35 and the Smart Way will be rerouted during construction.
More Roanoke Valley Metro bus routes change temporarily
Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing in September 2021.
Federal court documents suggest hate crime investigation against murder suspect Etute
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 30, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 30, 2022
Carilion says having the display creates an alternative for toys and magazines that may create...
Carilion’s new interactive butterfly wall takes doctor visit wait times to new heights