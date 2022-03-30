West Virginia reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo for $26 million

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Attorney General of West Virginia said Wednesday he has big and positive news for the state.

It has reached a settlement with a pharmaceutical company the state sued over its opioid crisis.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the lawsuit filed in 2019 against opioid maker Endo is finally reaching a resolution. The parties have reached a settlement agreement for more than $26 million.

Morrisey said that money will go to the people in West Virginia who need it the most. He’s working to funnel it through a public private partnership, and he expects the money make its way to that foundation as early as July.

The settlement also stipulates Endo isn’t allowed to make false or deceptive statements about its opioid products.

In the meantime, Morrisey is preparing for trial next week against three other companies.

He plans to make the opening statements in a case he says it’s the first statewide case of its kind.

“We go into this with a serious sense of purpose, with a great deal of preparation and we want accountability,” he said. “That is what we are focusing on and I’m very hopeful we’re going to achieve a wonderful result for the people of West Virginia. Our people are good and they deserve to have this issue addressed. We will have that opportunity beginning on Monday.”

Morrisey said that case could bring forth more than 70 witnesses, and it might last anywhere from 6 weeks to two months.

