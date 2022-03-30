Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

West Virginia reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo for $26 million

Opioid Epidemic
Opioid Epidemic(KFYR)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Attorney General of West Virginia said Wednesday he has big and positive news for the state.

It has reached a settlement with a pharmaceutical company the state sued over its opioid crisis.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the lawsuit filed in 2019 against opioid maker Endo is finally reaching a resolution. The parties have reached a settlement agreement for more than $26 million.

Morrisey said that money will go to the people in West Virginia who need it the most. He’s working to funnel it through a public private partnership, and he expects the money make its way to that foundation as early as July.

The settlement also stipulates Endo isn’t allowed to make false or deceptive statements about its opioid products.

In the meantime, Morrisey is preparing for trial next week against three other companies.

He plans to make the opening statements in a case he says it’s the first statewide case of its kind.

“We go into this with a serious sense of purpose, with a great deal of preparation and we want accountability,” he said. “That is what we are focusing on and I’m very hopeful we’re going to achieve a wonderful result for the people of West Virginia. Our people are good and they deserve to have this issue addressed. We will have that opportunity beginning on Monday.”

Morrisey said that case could bring forth more than 70 witnesses, and it might last anywhere from 6 weeks to two months.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Brush fire in Roanoke County contained
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
handcuffs
Gun on school property and chase lead to Appomattox County arrests for attempted murder

Latest News

Court Dismisses MVP Appeal
Court Dismisses MVP Appeal
Roanoke City Public Schools
Local leaders react to a gun being fired at Lucy Addison Middle School
West Virginia Opioid Settlement
West Virginia Opioid Settlement
Virginia Tech Spring Football Sees Changes
Virginia Tech Spring Football Sees Changes
Weather balloons are one way meteorologists are able to get information in the atmosphere.
NWS-Helium Shortage