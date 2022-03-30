Hometown Local
Woman wanted for breaking and entering in Campbell County

Lea Stratton, wanted for breaking and entering in Campbell County
Lea Stratton, wanted for breaking and entering in Campbell County(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for breaking and entering, according to the department.

Lea Stratton is wanted on two counts of breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit grand larceny in Campbell County. Deputies say she is also wanted for breaking and entering and two counts of trespassing in Halifax County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

