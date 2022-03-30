Youngkin pledges support for Virginia agriculture, expansion of exports

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry, and on Tuesday Governor Glenn Youngkin said he will promote more exports of Virginia products as he works to grow the state’s economy and jobs.

Youngkin was preaching to the choir, as he addressed the Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade in Richmond.

“Agriculture is our largest industry. Now you know that, but a lot of people don’t,” Youngkin said to the audience in person and online. “A lot of people don’t fully appreciate the great economic impact that our agricultural and forestry industry has on this entire Commonwealth.”

“$91 billion of annual economic contribution, 440,000 jobs,” he said.

Youngkin welcomed representatives from several other countries who were attending the conference, touted investments in the Port of Virginia and said the state will step up its efforts to market Virginia-grown products around the world.

“This is a sector we must continue to grow and support,” Youngkin said, “because it fits square into our ambitions to grow jobs, grow our economy and grow opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.