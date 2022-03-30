Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Youngkin pledges support for Virginia agriculture, expansion of exports

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry, and on Tuesday Governor Glenn Youngkin said he will promote more exports of Virginia products as he works to grow the state’s economy and jobs.

Youngkin was preaching to the choir, as he addressed the Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade in Richmond.

“Agriculture is our largest industry. Now you know that, but a lot of people don’t,” Youngkin said to the audience in person and online. “A lot of people don’t fully appreciate the great economic impact that our agricultural and forestry industry has on this entire Commonwealth.”

“$91 billion of annual economic contribution, 440,000 jobs,” he said.

Youngkin welcomed representatives from several other countries who were attending the conference, touted investments in the Port of Virginia and said the state will step up its efforts to market Virginia-grown products around the world.

“This is a sector we must continue to grow and support,” Youngkin said, “because it fits square into our ambitions to grow jobs, grow our economy and grow opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
Student detained after shooting at Lucy Addison Middle School
Wildwood Road March 29, 2022 brush fire (Photo: WDBJ7)
Crews fighting brush fire in Roanoke Co. Tuesday afternoon
William Ray mugshot
Vinton man found guilty of two first-degree murder charges
Zane Christian
Suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, convicted of murder, pleads guilty
Proposed 220 project in Botetourt County
New 220 project proposed in Botetourt County

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin Holds Conference On Importance Of Agriculture Exports
Capitol Riot Trial To Begin For Former Officer
Red Panda Guard Update For Mill Mountain Zoo
Red Panda Guard Update For Mill Mountain Zoo
Gun Fired Inside Lucy Addison Middle School
NATO Bill Introduced By Senator Kaine Moves Forward