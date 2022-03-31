Hometown Local
7@four previews museum Easter egg hunt

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, April 2 sees an Easter egg hunt at the Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum in Christiansburg.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the museum’s first hunt, with opportunities to search for eggs in all the exhibits. (Easter eggs will contain candy or toys, according to the museum. Candy may contain allergens.)

Admission is $3 per child.

Click here to register and for more information and watch the video to see the museum’s Executive Director Shelby Koninckx preview the event.

