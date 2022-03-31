Hometown Local
AEP prepares for power outages as strong storms approach

Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map to sign up for alerts.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power (AEP) crews say they’re ready for any damage or power outages potential severe storms may bring Thursday.

Officials say they’re prepared to send out linemen and aid crews if there are any widespread outages.

AEP says as they learn more about this current system, they’re prepared to move crews around where they are needed.

“All of our employees are aware. We track these weather systems and then share that information down through our system with all of our workers. They’re all aware of the weather pattern and the system’s potential for outages. So as the storm gets closer, the weather system gets closer-- then we make a determination from that point. We’re going move any of our employees around. Right now everyone is just aware of the weather system, and we’re all watching it closely,” said Teresa Hall, spokesperson for AEP.

However, officials say there are a few things you should keep in mind if you see a downed power line.

”Anytime you have a weather pattern like this, that could bring down power lines, we always want to warn everybody to consider any downed wire as live and dangerous and to make sure they call 911 and also let Appalachian Power know. And of course always stay back and never go near a downed wire,” said Hall.

Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map to sign up for alerts.

