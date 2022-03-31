Hometown Local
Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

