Attorney General Miyares urges TikTok, Snapchat to give parents more control

By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 43 other attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat to give parents more control.

They’re asking the apps to give parents the ability to monitor children’s social media usage. In the bi-partisan letter - they say these apps are being used for bullying, discussions of self-harm or to find sexual content.

In a press release, Miyares addressed this ongoing issue.

“Parental control apps would allow parents to ensure their children are staying safe in an increasingly dangerous digital world,” Miyares said.

The letter acknowledges moderation already put in place - but says those are not enough to protect children.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

