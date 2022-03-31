Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities in Nevada recovered the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot more than two week prior, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed recovery of Irion’s body Wednesday night. A tip led them to a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, the body was confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old. Her family has been notified, KOLO reports.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed the identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released, and the investigation continues.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap