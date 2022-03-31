Hometown Local
Fashion show set to benefit Franklin County organization

By Jean Jadhon
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Models will showcase spring fashion at a fashion show to benefit the Stepping Stone Mission in Franklin County.

J&J Fashions, a clothing store at the Forum Shopping Plaza in Roanoke County, is putting on the event that will include 25 models featuring clothing from women’s boutique.

The event will also include dinner, a live auction by Floyd Anderson and door prizes.

It’s being held April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center in Franklin County. Seating is limited. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through J&J Fashions on Starkey Road in Roanoke County.

