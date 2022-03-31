Fashion show set to benefit Franklin County organization

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Models will showcase spring fashion at a fashion show to benefit the Stepping Stone Mission in Franklin County.

J&J Fashions, a clothing store at the Forum Shopping Plaza in Roanoke County, is putting on the event that will include 25 models featuring clothing from women’s boutique.

The event will also include dinner, a live auction by Floyd Anderson and door prizes.

It’s being held April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pigg River Community Center in Franklin County. Seating is limited. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through J&J Fashions on Starkey Road in Roanoke County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.