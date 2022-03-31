Hometown Local
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies

Trey Sutton
Trey Sutton(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico Police officer has died after a multi-vehicle crash along Rt. 301 Wednesday evening.

In a statement on Facebook, the department announced that Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and was field training with his partner at the time of the crash.

Update – Vehicle Crash Involving Henrico Officers – Henrico County Police mourns the loss of one of our own after a...

Posted by Henrico County Police on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Sutton was hired in June 2021 and graduated from the police academy in February 2022.

The crash happened around 8:30 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it collided with a police cruiser that was crossing through the intersection. A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.

The officers involved had a person in custody in the back of their cruiser when the crash happened.

Four people in total were taken to the hospital - one has since been released.

The second officer and the man they had in custody remain in the hospital in critical condition, with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken by the loss of Henrico Police Officer and Chesterfield resident Trey Marshall Sutton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Sutton, the Henrico Police Department, the entire law enforcement community, and the others injured in the crash. This tragedy serves as a constant reminder that our men and women in blue put their lives on the line everyday to protect their communities.”

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

