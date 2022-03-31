Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Historical marker dedicated at Roanoke College

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One of Virginia’s newest historical highway markers profiles one of Roanoke College’s most influential graduates.

Kim Kyusik was born in Korea, and graduated from Roanoke College in 1903. He was an influential leader in the Korean independence movement. And during a ceremony Thursday morning, Roanoke College President Michael Maxey said Kyusik was probably the Roanoke graduate who’s had the greatest influence on world affairs.

“This is really one of the world-shapers that went to college here and so we’re so proud of him.

If Roanoke College is proud, so are students from Cumberland Middle School, who were in the audience Thursday morning.

They took part in a statewide contest to recognize Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have played important roles in Virginia history.

And they nominated Kyusik.

“The first thing that I saw is that he went to Roanoke College,” said Cumberland Middle School student De’Von Carter.

“And then he fought for independence, and I thought that was pretty cool,” Carter said. “And I wanted to vote for him.”

“They did absolutely fantastic,” said their teacher Lewis Longenecker. “They worked hard, and they’re responsible for the marker behind me.”

The students visited the historical marker, located along High Street on the Roanoke College campus.

And two more markers they championed will be dedicated soon in Cumberland and Williamsburg.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Hokies Tight End Mitchell Has NFL Aspirations
Hokies Tight End Mitchell Has NFL Aspirations
Veterans Recognized at New Freedom Farm
Veterans Recognized at New Freedom Farm
Roanoke College Dedicates Historical Marker
Roanoke College Dedicates Historical Marker
Fashion Show Benefit for Stepping Stone Mission
Fashion Show Benefit for Stepping Stone Mission