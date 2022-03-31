Mountain Valley Pipeline drops appeal of State Air Pollution Control Board decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Pipeline has dropped its appeal of a decision by the State Air Pollution Control Board.

In December, the board denied a key permit for the Lambert Compressor Station in Pittsylvania County.

The compressor station is part of the MVP Southgate project, that would extend the pipeline 70 miles from Chatham to Alamance, North Carolina.

Tuesday, a federal appeals court in Richmond granted MVP’s request to dismiss the appeal.

