Natural Bridge hosting kids’ fishing day Saturday

(NBC15)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Kids’ Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at Natural Bridge State Park in Natural Bridge.

From 9 a.m. to noon, kids age 12 and younger are invited to fish for rainbow trout.

Rangers and volunteers will be along the creek to teach first-timers how to throw a line in and catch a fish. The park will also offer games, fishing crafts and food. Two lucky children will win prizes if they’re able to catch the only two Golden Trout in the creek.

Fishers must bring their own poles, bait and gear. Six fish per child will be allowed to be caught and kept. No adults are allowed to fish, but there must be at least one paying adult with each participating child.

Children 12 years and younger get free admission from 9 a.m. to noon. After noon, children’s tickets resume their normal rate at $6 per child. Adults (13 and older) pay regular admission price all day.

