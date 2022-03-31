Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Nearly 5,000% increase in seized fentanyl-laced pills in the US between 2018 and 2021, study says

According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in 2018 and nearly 2.1 million were seized in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found the number of illicit pills containing fentanyl seized by United States law enforcement jumped a whopping 4,850% between 2018 and 2021.

According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in 2018 and nearly 2.1 million were seized in 2021.

Fentanyl can be found in counterfeit versions of drugs such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

The rise in fentanyl seizures parallels a fatal overdose crisis driven by synthetic opioids.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse funded the study and said when a pill is contaminated with fentanyl, as is now often the case, poisoning can easily happen.

A co-author of the study said widespread education is needed about the risk of the pills that don’t come from a pharmacy. He said the immediate message is that illegally obtained pills can contain fentanyl.

The study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in...
Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl
Northbound bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County closed for repairs until August 2023
Pittsylvania County bridge closed until 2023 for repairs
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
COVID-19 package could shrink to $10 billion as talks continue
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law