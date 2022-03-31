Pittsylvania County bridge closed until 2023 for repairs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the northbound bridge on Route 29 at the Bannister River in Pittsylvania County will be closed for repairs starting April 4th.

VDOT says the bridge should reopen by August of 2023.

Traffic will cross the southbound bridge while the northbound bridge is being repaired.

Updates on the project can be found at 511Virginia.org or by clicking here.

