Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel

Police said a runaway girl died in Mississippi. (Source: WALA)
By Brendan Kirby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl has died in a Mississippi-area hospital after being reported as a runaway from Alabama earlier this month.

WALA reports the Mobile Police Department first reported Keyanna Sylvester as a runaway on March 21. She was then found unresponsive in a motel room in D’Iberville, Mississippi, on March 24, according to D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King.

Sylvester was taken to the hospital but later died, according to police.

The 13-year-old spent time in Ocean Springs and Moss Point, Mississippi, according to reports.

King said it was too early in the investigation to decide whether foul play was involved in the girl’s death.

“We’re making sure we’re careful about not saying whether it’s criminal or not criminal,” he said.

King also said police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

“This hurts me real bad because Keyanna was my baby,” said neighbor Alexie Thames. “You all need to help find whoever did this to my baby. "

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Students from Cumberland Middle School nominated Kim Kyusik for the historical marker on the...
Historical marker dedicated at Roanoke College
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student fatally shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody
Hokies Tight End Mitchell Has NFL Aspirations
Hokies Tight End Mitchell Has NFL Aspirations
Veterans Recognized at New Freedom Farm
Veterans Recognized at New Freedom Farm