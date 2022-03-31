Report says Lynchburg City Schools has too many buildings; superintendent addresses issue with WDBJ7

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools reviewed a report from Dominion Seven Architects at a recent joint meeting with city council.

In that report’s overview, one point was clearly made: LCS has too many school buildings, with declining enrollment being a contributing factor.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards responded to the report with WDBJ7.

“I don’t think too much in that report shocked us. We’re using it as the kickoff ground to get started on some much-needed work,” said Edwards.

That work that could eventually involve closing school buildings. The report recommends doing that as one of the solutions to the problem.

But Edwards says as of now, that isn’t happening.

“We’re not closing any schools for August, the fall,” said Edwards. “It does take quite some time to actually come to those decisions and they’re not made lightly. We do want to engage the community, get some input from our families.”

Getting input on the facilities study will happen soon, including discussion over new construction and renovations. It’ll be discussed in the community conversations series that has returned this spring.

“We’re gonna have specifically five [meetings] that are just dedicated to talking about the facilities study,” said Edwards, adding that a second part to the report focusing on demographics will be released in April, just before those conversations.

And before that, other community conversations will happen. An event is scheduled Monday at 6 p.m. at the Miller Center.

The topic will be student expectations and family engagement. You’re asked to RSVP here.

