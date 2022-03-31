Roanoke man arrested for Orange Avenue shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for the shooting of another man Tuesday night on Orange Avenue.

Christopher A. Withers, 33 of Roanoke, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Police say they were called about 10:30 p.m. March 29 to the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE. They found the victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at a business in the area, according to police.

Police say details about what led to the incident are limited.

