Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke man arrested for Orange Avenue shooting

Christopher Withers mugshot
Christopher Withers mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for the shooting of another man Tuesday night on Orange Avenue.

Christopher A. Withers, 33 of Roanoke, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Police say they were called about 10:30 p.m. March 29 to the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE. They found the victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at a business in the area, according to police.

Police say details about what led to the incident are limited.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and van collided in downtown Roanoke 3.30.22
Train hits van in downtown Roanoke
Police Lights
Search on for shooter after man shot in Roanoke
Main risks will be damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, plus an isolated tornado.
Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at Hampton Inn on Valley View in Roanoke
No one hurt in fire at Roanoke Hampton Inn
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

A slide from Dominion Seven's presentation says Lynchburg City Schools has too many schools.
Report says Lynchburg City Schools has too many buildings; superintendent addresses issue with WDBJ7
JMU Spring Football Underway
JMU Spring Football Underway
Fralin Awarded Alcoholism Research Grant
Fralin Awarded Alcoholism Research Grant
Lynchburg Schools See Declining Enrollment
Lynchburg Schools See Declining Enrollment
Museum Hosts Easter Egg Hunt
7@four previews museum Easter egg hunt