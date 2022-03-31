Smythe County man trafficking fentanyl pleads guilty to drug distribution charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Smythe County man has pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21 of Marion, had ordered nearly 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and was selling them in Southwest Virginia.

“Disrupting and prosecuting fentanyl trafficking networks—especially pressed pills—is one of my Office’s top priorities. We know we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, but when traffickers brazenly spread tens of thousands of lethal pills across the country and into our Virginia communities, we will hold them accountable,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said.

In June 2021, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General seized a package addressed to “Ryan Hutton” being sent to the home of Hutton’s grandmother in Marion. The package had nearly 561 grams of pressed fentanyl pills inside.

Police made a controlled delivery, at which time Hutton was arrested and found to be in possession of 798 pressed pills. During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement learned Hutton ordered fentanyl pills by mail for at least four months, received nearly 30,000 pills during that time frame, and paid a supplier in California $20,000 for the most recent package, according to Kavanaugh.

Hutton is scheduled to be sentenced July 7 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Along with the sentence, Hutton will pay a $50,000 judgment to the U.S. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service–Office of the Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

