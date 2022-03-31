Hometown Local
UVA will have all-new Offensive Line in 2022

The UVA football team will have to replace its entire offensive line in 2022.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had a record-setting offense last year.

They have a chance to be just as good this season, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong returning, and the wide receiver group, perhaps, getting even better.

But there is a question mark, and it’s a big one, as the Cavaliers will have to replace their entire offensive line.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague says, “Whatever five it is that are out there, I got to have their maximum effort.”

UVA lost its top six linemen from last season, four transferred, and two graduated.

The remaining players on the roster have just two starts combined.

“Hopefully you get into a situation where at least one of the five can snap,” says Tujague, “but you got to find that combination of your best five. You have to do that.”

Senior offensive lineman Devin Devine says, “It’s a competition, it’s a battle. There’s not that many spots right now, so everyone is ready to compete. A spot could go to everybody. No one had a secure spot, and it really breeds competition in the room.”

Devine is the lone senior currently on the roster, but he missed all of last season due to injury.

“I haven’t taken a lot of starting reps over the years, but I’ve been in the room,” says Devine. “I’ve been around guys like Chris Glaser and Victor Oluwatimi. I’ve learned a lot from them, and right now, it’s just getting everyone up to that speed. You don’t need to be a starting talent to have that type of knowledge. "

Tujague had to rebuild the offensive line when he first arrived with Bronco Mendenhall in 2016, and says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to do it again.

“It’s fun,” says the coach. “There’s nothing like getting in the grease with ‘em. Getting my hands dirty. There’s no greater feeling as a coach, to take someone and develop them, even as a grad transfer, to develop them and see them excel in their opportunities. Couldn’t ask for anything better as a coach.”

The Cavaliers will have two grad transfers enrolling in the program over the summer.

The UVA Spring Game is scheduled for April 23rd.

