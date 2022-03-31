Hampton Inn & Suites fire caused by smoking materials thrown in mulch bed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in the 5000 block of Valley View Road Wednesday was caused by smoking materials being thrown into a mulch bed, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 2:31 p.m. the department says they responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites on Valley View Blvd, where they found smoke coming from the roof and the occupants of the hotel evacuating the building.

Crews say the fire went from the ground level of the building to the fifth floor.

The fire was primarily located in the empty space of the exterior finish and was quickly extinguished, according to the department. There were no reported injuries.

The fire damage, along with the smoke and water damage caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

