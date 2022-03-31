Weather Alert Day Thursday for strong storms, high wind and downpours

Gusty winds continue today

Showers and storms Thursday

Weather Alert Day with damaging winds possible today

A HIGH WIND WARNING is issued for Tazewell, Smyth and Grayson counties overnight. Gusts could hit 65 MPH.

A WIND ADVISORY is issued for Bland, Wythe and Carroll counties and continues until 6 AM Thursday. Gusts could hit 55 MPH.

Everyone will experience gusty winds (30-40mph) even throughout the day on Thursday outside of storms.

WEATHER ALERT DAY - THURSDAY

A potent cold front is expected to pass through our region today and bring a broken line of showers and storms this morning and into this afternoon.

The line is expected to enter the NRV by early morning Thursday, followed by the Roanoke Valley around sunrise. Finally, the line moves to Lynchburg and Danville by the midday. The main threats with storm development will be severe winds, an isolated tornado, and poor visibility due to heavy downpours. Strong to severe storms are possible this morning, but it will be a second round of storms this afternoon into this evening that will need to be watched closest. Areas to the east of the Blue Ridge will have the best opportunity for a severe storm thanks to the timing of the frontal passage, but everyone has the chance for a severe storm to fire up.

Damaging winds the most likely risk today with an isolated tornado possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Damaging winds are most likely risk from severe storms. (WDBJ Weather)

Heading into Thursday night we should see drier conditions. Winds will still be breezy even throughout the day on Friday but our weather into the weekend ends dry and sunny.

