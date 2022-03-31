Woman stopped in traffic found with meth and heroin, says sheriff’s office

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A West Virginia woman has been arrested on drug charges after being stopped in traffic.

Tuesday, a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver of a Jeep on I-77 South for a traffic infraction, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy reported finding an open container of alcohol in the Jeep after pulling over the driver.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle and was was given permission, and during the search, the deputy found suspected Heroin, Methamphetamine, Suboxone and drug packing materials. The driver was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, where a Galax Police officer found more narcotics during a search of the suspect.

Tiffany Flannery, 35 of Beckley, West Virginia, was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. She received no bond and was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

