ALCOVA Mortgage honors veterans at New Freedom Farm

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - For years, U.S. Army veterans Andrew Kintgen, Clint Cash, Melvin Smith and Fred Owens have been coming to New Freedom Farm.

“This is home for me,” said Owens.

Each has had a unique experience, all positive, each time they have stepped foot on the farm.

“I appreciate the friendship here. Always will keep that in my heart,” said Smith.

Lois Dawn Fritz, a Navy veteran and New Freedom Farm’s founder, has seen the impact each man has had helping fellow veterans, which is why she nominated them for ALCOVA Mortgage’s monthly “Hometown Heroes” award.

ALCOVA’s representatives presented the award at New Freedom Farm on Thursday afternoon.

“Every day our heroes should be honored and this was just an opportunity to have others come together and see, once they serve, they continue to serve.”

A service they are happy to continue.

“You just find yourself coming back each time, each day. The only thing that’s happening is you’re growing a stronger and better community within the group of veterans, civilians and altogether,” said Kintgen.

For more information on ALCOVA Mortgage and how to nominate your own hometown hero, you can find its website here.

