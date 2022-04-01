Hometown Local
Advertisement

Avoca Museum hosts Opening Day celebration

(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Avoca Museum and Historical Society is celebrating the start of its 2022 season.

Saturday the Museum is hosting a special Opening Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include free guided tours of the Fauntleroy home, a historical presentation, live music, lawn games and refreshments.

It is a family-friendly event that hopes to give you a look back at the history of this Altavista property, according to Executive Director Caleb Lafoon.

The museum is also excited for its other upcoming events this year including its Derby Day celebration and its Mother’s Day Tea. Tickets from those events will help raise money for the museum and its mission.

