Chase in Appomattox Co. leads to arrest of convicted felon

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carl Tyler Bane, 28 of Madison Heights, was arrested Friday after leading police on a 15-minute chase.

According to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop Bane at around midnight in the 6000 block of Richmond Highway due to him being wanted in an ongoing law enforcement investigation. He refused to stop and the pursuit came to a close with a crash in the Town of Appomattox near the intersection of Church St. and Lee Grant Avenue.

Bane was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Amherst County and also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Contact 434-352-8241 with information regarding the suspect.

This was the Sheriff’s Office’s fourth high-speed chase this week, with three resulting in illegally possessed guns being recovered.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.