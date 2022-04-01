Hometown Local
Driver dies after crash lands Jeep in Wise Co. river

(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee is dead after a crash along Route 23BS (Roaring Branch Rd.) in Wise County Thursday.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the two-vehicle crash Thursday night between the towns of Appalachia and Big Stone Gap.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and traveling south when she ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before traveling back across the center line. She then hit an oncoming 2016 Honda Civic before going through the guardrail and landing the Jeep in the river.

Carol A. Lane, 60 of Appalachia, was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where she later died.

The Honda’s driver, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

