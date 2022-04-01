Families facing higher prices for vacations

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - As the pandemic subsides, many American families feel they are in dire need of a vacation.

But just as coronavirus restrictions are lifting, travel prices are increasing.

Some families who haven’t traveled much in the last two to three years said they are determined to take a trip despite the sticker shock.

In California, tourists are paying some of the highest gas prices in the nation. Tourists are also paying higher airfares driven by unprecedented demand and higher hotel rates, like in Miami Beach, with an average price of more than $500 a night.

On the travel website Kayak, recent searches show the average domestic flight to Panama City, Florida, for example, costs $494. In March 2019, that would have averaged just over $300.

The Cabara family flew from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Los Angeles.

“Once we got out here we realized that things are very expensive right now,” one family member said.

They decided against a rental car, the average rental car in the U.S. averages $76 a day, more than $20 higher than two years ago, according to Kayak.

But even without a rental car, the family said they’re actually spending more money in Uber than they did flying out West.

That’s likely because regular gas is on average more than $4 a gallon this month, the highest of any month in history and up from $2.51 in March 2019.

That’s affecting Kami Farhadi, the chairman of Starline Tours, who said the company typically spends $100 a day on fuel for the buses and now they’re spending $200 every day.

“We’ve still maintained our prices at the moment, but we’re going to have to look at going to full summer pricing right now rather than waiting until the summer,” Farhadi said.

Kayak shows hotel rates averaging about $300 per night, up nearly $70 since March of 2019.

Even theme parks will cost you more, from paid express lines to pricier food.

“People are accepting it, and they’re going. Now maybe they’re making adjustments along the way,” travel agent Elaine Edwards said.

While the cheapest single-day Disney tickets stayed the same price since 2019, there are now fewer days priced at “value season.”

Meanwhile, a discount tracking website, Mousesavers, shows the most expensive types of tickets at Disneyland and Disney World during the busiest season jumped 11 or 12% from two years ago.

“Wherever they go, however much it costs, some families say they just need to get out of the house now. And they’ll scale back later,” Edwards said.

