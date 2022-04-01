Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man shot to death at South Boston apartment complex

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No arrests have been made in the shooting death of a man at a South Boston apartment complex Thursday night.

Police were called about 11:28 p.m. to the shooting a Westside Village Apartments on Sinai Road. They found Lamar Ballou, 32 shot to death in a parking lot. He appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to police.

Police believe Ballou had been fighting with at least two people immediately before the shooting. Police have spoken with neighbors and are investigating leads. They say they found empty pistol cartridges in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 434-476-8445.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Withers mugshot
Roanoke man arrested for Orange Avenue shooting
Two-month-old puppy Jersey was stolen from the Lynchburg Humane Society Tuesday.
Stolen puppy from Lynchburg Humane Society found safe
Winds remain gusty into Friday, reaching 20-35 mph.
Staying breezy even as storms exit tonight
Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, arrested on multiple DUI charges
One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team
Treetop Quest at Explorer Park Re-Opens April 2
Treetop Quest at Explorer Park Reopens April 2
Crash
Crash in Franklin County causing delays
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 1, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 1, 2022