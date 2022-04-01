Man shot to death at South Boston apartment complex

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No arrests have been made in the shooting death of a man at a South Boston apartment complex Thursday night.

Police were called about 11:28 p.m. to the shooting a Westside Village Apartments on Sinai Road. They found Lamar Ballou, 32 shot to death in a parking lot. He appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to police.

Police believe Ballou had been fighting with at least two people immediately before the shooting. Police have spoken with neighbors and are investigating leads. They say they found empty pistol cartridges in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 434-476-8445.

