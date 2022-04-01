One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Thursday night involving five members of the Milligan University Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field team in York County. One team member was hit with the car and killed; the others were hospitalized, according to police, two of them having been hit with the car.

Police say around 6:02 p.m. Thursday, the team members were running alongside Williamsburg Pottery Road when Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26 of Williamsburg, hit three of the team members while driving a Toyota Scion.

Mancia drove off, then crashed the car into a median on Route 199, according to police, who arrested Mancia soon after he crashed.

Eli Cramer, 20 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police charged Mancia with DUI-1st offense, DUI-involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit and run, reckless driving, DUI-maiming and DUI refusal to submit a breath/blood sample related.

