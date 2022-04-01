Report on Virginia’s response to January snowstorm released

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The report on Virginia’s response to the January snowstorm and I-95 backup has been released.

On Jan. 3 and 4, hundreds of travelers were trapped on icy, snow-covered roads for more than 36 hours from Ashland to northern Virginia.

The external review examined the state’s widely-criticized response to the chaos.

According to the report’s findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were ill-prepared for the magnitude of what happened, and that staffing shortages also hampered some response.

The report found that the agencies used a variety of methods to communicate with the public before and after the storm, but messaging at times lacked specific instructions.

Findings said the state needs to update the way it communicates to the public that travel is too dangerous, but drivers also bear responsibility for staying informed about travel conditions during storms.

The report also found that on-road messaging could be improved, along with its snow clearing staging areas.

“VDOT’s top priority is and always will be the safety of the traveling public, and as we learn from each event, this report highlighted key areas for us to refine in our winter-weather operations,” said Virginia Commissioner of Highways Stephen Brich. “Our on-road messaging, snow-clearing resource staging and partner engagement are all areas in which we are exploring new approaches to improve our response. Above all, we remain committed to better executing our mission of keeping Virginia’s transportation system safe every day and in the face of future extreme weather events. "

Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement regarding the report.

“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate. Since assuming office on January 15th, our administration has worked very closely with Virginia State Police, our Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responding quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I’ve been incredibly pleased with our execution. We have weathered three big snowstorms successfully. Our focus is on preparation, communication and execution. Virginians can trust that we are working to keep them safe.”

The snowstorm dumped three and a half inches of snow an hour at its peak.

You can read the full report HERE.

