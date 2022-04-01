Hometown Local
Residents displaced after Roanoke County house fire

House Fire on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County
House Fire on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two residents of a Roanoke County home will have to stay elsewhere for the time being after a house fire Friday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:38 a.m. April 1 to the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road, in the Back Creek area. Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and the rear of the home. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to firefighters.

The occupants had gotten out of the home on their own, according to the fire department, and were treated at the scene, but didn’t need to be taken to a hospital.

The fire cause significant damage to the home, according to firefighters.

A lack of hydrants in the area led to the use of a rural water supply operation using tanker trucks and drop tanks, according to fire crews, leading to a partial closure of Bent Mountain Road during the firefight.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

More photos of the scene here:

