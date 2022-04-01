Hometown Local
Roanoke County Police warn residents after items stolen from vehicles

Roanoke County Police
Roanoke County Police(Roanoke County Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke County Police is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles after multiple items were stolen in the Green Ridge Road and Cove Road area, as well as the Orlando Avenue and Plantation Road area.

A gun, a laptop, several purses, and other valuables were all stolen from the vehicles, most of which were unlocked.

“Help us by keeping your vehicles locked, valuables out of the vehicle or hidden, and never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.

Do your part and LOCK IT, HIDE IT, KEEP IT.”

Contact 540-562-3265 with information.

