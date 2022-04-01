Roanoke County Police warn residents after items stolen from vehicles

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke County Police is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles after multiple items were stolen in the Green Ridge Road and Cove Road area, as well as the Orlando Avenue and Plantation Road area.

A gun, a laptop, several purses, and other valuables were all stolen from the vehicles, most of which were unlocked.

“Help us by keeping your vehicles locked, valuables out of the vehicle or hidden, and never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.

Do your part and LOCK IT, HIDE IT, KEEP IT.”

Contact 540-562-3265 with information.

