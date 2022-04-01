Sprinkles of rain in the AM; wind lingers throughout the weekend

Light, spotty rain for the morning

Cooler high temperatures

Mostly dry this weekend

TODAY

Some of us are still holding onto a few sprinkles of rain this morning mainly hugging around the I-77 corridor. Most of the precipitation is rain, but in the mountains of WV snow is pushing in which could make its way into the Highlands this morning. The winds won’t lighten up today as gusts will range from 25-40 MPH becoming stronger into the afternoon.

Going to remain windy even as those rain showers completely taper off! (WDBJ7)

High temperatures today will be in the 50s for most, with a few 40s possible for our higher elevation spots and in the NRV.

A bit cooler for us today as we say goodbye to the 70s. Highs will be scattered in the 40s and 50s. (WDBJ7)

TONIGHT

Temperatures will plummet near freezing tonight which means a hard freeze is possible. Protect those plants!

A hard freeze is possible tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

This weekend we are considered seasonable with highs ranging in the 60s. Winds will still be considered breezy at times, but should be calmer than what is in store for today.

Temperatures will be considered seasonable this weekend with breezy and mostly dry conditions. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The week starts sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Another front will enter the area bringing rain Tuesday into Wednesday along with warming temperatures. Highs climb to the mid 70s by Wednesday.

We’ll slowly begin to cool back down toward the end of the week. In fact, the following weekend may end up being below normal.

