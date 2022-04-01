Hometown Local
Suspect arrested after dog stolen from Lynchburg Humane Society

Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Amherst County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chihuahua mix named Jersey was found safe and unharmed Thursday at a home along Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights after being reported stolen from the Lynchburg Humane Society earlier in the week.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip regarding the theft of the dog, and arrested Jessica Yvonne Moore who was found with Jersey.

Moore was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Amherst County, and also is charged with 18.2-97 Larceny of certain animals and poultry (Class 5 felony).

Jersey was taken back to the Lynchburg Humane Society before being released to her new family.

