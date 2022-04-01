Treetop Quest at Explore Park gears up for opening day and Adventure Saturdays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A high-flying Roanoke County attraction is back! Treetop Quest at Explore Park opens on April 2nd.

Adventurers will have the chance to soar through the forest on four different courses.

Families can enjoy Tarzan swings, traverse cargo nets, balancing on tightropes, and flying through the trees on zip-lines.

Participants 7 and up can participate in the aerial adventure course and the zip lines.

You can sign up online for a 2.5-hour experience, or stop by the Explore Park Visitor Center for walk-in registration if space is available.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

