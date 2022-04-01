Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in dog fighting conspiracy

Raymond L. Johnson of Henrico pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to participate in an...
Raymond L. Johnson of Henrico pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy probe.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber says court documents show Raymond L. Johnson of Henrico pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In addition to a 37-month prison sentence, Johnson was given three years of supervised release.

Search warrants turned up a variety of items connected to dog fighting as well as nine pit bull-terrier mixes who showed scars consistent with fights.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Christopher Withers mugshot
Roanoke man arrested for Orange Avenue shooting
Winds remain gusty into Friday, reaching 20-35 mph.
Staying breezy even as storms exit tonight
Two-month-old puppy Jersey was stolen from the Lynchburg Humane Society Tuesday.
Stolen puppy from Lynchburg Humane Society found safe
Trey Sutton
‘Just a tremendous individual’: Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Fralin Awarded Alcoholism Research Grant
Fralin Awarded Alcoholism Research Grant
We will continue to see showers taper off throughout today.
April 1: Afternoon Forecast Update
Model of new Virginia Tech Undergraduate Science Lab Building
Virginia Tech undergrad science lab building construction expected to begin in April
Percent of positive COVID tests in Virginia holds steady
House Fire on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County
Residents displaced after Roanoke County house fire