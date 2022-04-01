Virginia Tech undergrad science lab building construction expected to begin in April

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Friday that construction on a new Undergraduate Science Laboratory Building is expected to begin in April.

The building, which will be on the current site of the Perry Street Parking Lot 1, will be nearly 102,000 gross square feet.

“The construction of the Undergraduate Science Laboratory Building is an exciting new phase in the realization of Virginia Tech’s vision for the north academic district,” said Chris Kiwus, interim senior vice president and chief business officer. “This is possible only through the intentional coordination with our university partners.”

The school says the building will have 26 wet, dry and specialty labs designed to adapt to current and future instructional needs for the College of Science, College of Engineering, College of Natural Resources and Environment, and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Graduate teaching assistant workspaces, classrooms, collaboration spaces, offices, informal study areas, and 24/7 student space also will be incorporated.

The university says the anticipated completion date is fall of 2024.

