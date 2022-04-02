Hometown Local
Coalition urges lawmakers to prioritize parents

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With major decisions on the two-year budget still ahead, a statewide coalition is urging lawmakers to prioritize parents.

During a virtual news conference Friday, the Tax Fairness for Virginia Coalition outlined proposals they say will benefit parents.

The three-point plan includes a refundable state earned income tax credit, one-time tax rebates for parents and full funding of Virginia’s public schools.

Emily Smarte is a single parent in Waynesboro.

“And there are a lot of your constituents a lot of parents who don’t have the needs, the basic needs met for their families,” Smarte said during the teleconference. “And I would hope that the state representatives would prioritize meeting those needs before looking into tax cuts in other places.”

Members of the group said the Senate budget plan comes closest to meeting their objectives, but they said both plans could do more to prioritize the needs of parents.

