Danville City Council prepares to vote on ordinance allowing public drinking

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council will look to pass an ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting that will “designate a portion of the River District as an Outdoor Refreshment Area and adopt regulations thereof to facilitate the public consumption of alcohol in certain circumstances.”

That ordinance, if passed, will allow visitors to publicly drink in certain areas from 8 a.m. to midnight. With drinking not being allowed from midnight to 8 a.m.

Most River District business owners declined on camera interviews, but almost every one said they are excited about it.

“I hope that it can be de done responsibly for sure and have everyone stay safe. But I think it will definitely bring a lot of new businesses and a lot of new opportunities downtown for everyone,” said Allie Gentry, owner of Golden Leaf Bistro.

Resident, Jacob Hardy, felt the same way, he hopes people can enjoy it responsibly.

“As long as people can control themselves, I don’t see a problem with it.”

Some parts included in the public safety plan of the ordinance are: there to be clear signage of the designated outdoor refreshment area. Danville Police will also have a consistent presence during ordinance hours.

For the full list of info on the ordinance, you can head here.

City Council will vote to approve the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting which starts at 7 p.m.

