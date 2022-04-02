“Legacy Day” returns to VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of alumni, current, and future students came out for the tradition’s first in-person “Legacy Day” since 2019.

“This is the first time in three years we’ve been able to do this,” said Thomas Brashears, Chief Operating Officer for the VMI Alumni Association.

“Legacy Day” gives alumni the chance to share VMI’s history with the younger generation. Building and sharing memories of the impact the school has had on their lives.

”It’s a great opportunity for the men and women who are VMI alumni to share that with their children. You can see that, and you can see the smiles on their faces, you can see the joy, the kids interacting and learning.”

The VMI Alumni Association was excited to be able to continue this long-standing tradition.

