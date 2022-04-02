Hometown Local
Mostly dry and seasonable through the weekend

Breezy winds return on Sunday
Seasonable conditions expected through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Dry and mild this afternoon
  • Weak front moves through tonight
  • Rain chances return Tuesday

THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY: We are stating off calm and clear with some cold temperatures. High pressure builds in today allowing our highs to climb into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase later today as a weak front approaches and moves through tonight.

Seasonable conditions expected today.
SUNDAY: Temperatures in the morning will be a bit warmer and in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures look similar to Saturday, but we will likely see windy conditions return. Gusts could reach 20-30 mph at times with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK

The week starts sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Another front will enter the area bringing back a chance for rain showers starting Tuesday afternoon. Rain showers are still in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures will come with this system. Expect highs to climb into the mid 70s by Wednesday.

We’ll slowly begin to cool back down toward the end of the week. In fact, the following weekend may end up being below normal.

Our next soaking rain and storm potential arrives late Tuesday.
