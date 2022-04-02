No quick fix, as lawmakers return for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers return to the State Capitol on Monday to take care of unfinished business, but a stalemate on the state budget could prolong the special session.

Lawmakers adjourned in early March without passing a two-year spending plan, and the House and Senate are still at odds over more than $2.5 billion in spending.

“So what you have are those natural tensions continuing,” said Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.). “Everybody has different priorities, and at some point in time we need to put down the tension, we need to stop bickering and we need to get a budget. So until somebody enters the room and acts like the adult, I think we’re going to see this drag on for a while.”

Stanley said he expects lawmakers to “gavel in” on Monday, and then step away until budget negotiators are able to find some common ground.

