Radford City Police searching for fleeing suspect

Radford City Police Department
Radford City Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is searching for a suspect that fled on-foot Friday from a home in the area of Lovely Mount Drive and Fletcher Avenue.

The community was alerted to a heavy police presence in the area as they searched for Seth Hauck-Becher who is wanted for probation violation. When they arrived at the home and tried to serve the warrant, Hauck-Becher fled in the area of Smith Avenue towards Lovely Mount Drive.

He is wanted for Violation of Probation for Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny.

There is no current threat to the community.

Contact 540-731-3624 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with information.

