Richmond Church gives away more than $10,000 in gas to drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people dig deeper into their wallets to fill up their tanks, one Richmond church gave away more than $10,000 worth of free gas to drivers on Saturday.

Cars wrapped around and sat idling at the Wawa at the intersection of Creighton Rd. and North Laburnum Ave. hoping to get $25 worth of free gas.

“We said what better way than to give away free gas with all that’s going on in the world and gas prices high,” Pastor Fred Wyatt, with Speaking Spirit Ministries, said. “We just wanted to spread some joy in the community and boy, we had no idea that the turnout would be like this.”

Wyatt says his church has been planning this give-back program for more than a year and it just so happened to fall at a time when gas prices in Virginia are hovering around $4.00 a gallon.

It’s a struggle many who were in line on Saturday are all too familiar with.

“Unfortunately with everything in Russia and Ukraine it cost a part of your soul to put gas in your car now,” Adam Bryan, a driver in line said.

The gas giveaway was announced Saturday morning on the Church’s Facebook page but word spread quicker than the spike in gas prices in March.

“I stopped everything I was doing to come to get this little $25,” Alston Smith, who heard about the giveaway from his mother, said.

Smith said his mom was able to get free gas earlier Saturday morning, so he waited in line for a half-hour, not remembering the last time his tank went from empty to full.

“I’m weak he said filled up. The last time I put gas in the car was this morning and I put like $10 in,” Smith said.

Smith said $25 of free gas goes a long way for him because he’s a delivery driver.

“We do Door Dash, Uber, Instacart, and all that stuff so we deliver a lot and gas is essential,” Smith said.

In total Wyatt says they served more than 500 cars and provided more than $10,000 worth of gas.

“Thank you very much for blessing us with this gas and keep up the great work.,” Katiya Perry-Joyner, a driver in line said.

Wyatt said the church which has three locations in the area loves to partner with the community on give-back projects just like this one.

He says they hope to plan another gas giveaway in the future aimed at $20,000.

“This has just been tremendous, to see single mothers, grandmothers, even fathers come through and say I didn’t have enough for gas this is such a blessing,” Wyatt, said. “It’s been awesome.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.