Roanoke community gathers for LAT Dentistry grand opening ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For years Dr. Lindsay A. Thorn has been wanting to open up her own dentistry, an idea that came to her while she was horseback riding.

“This whole thing started with horseback riding and just thinking about what I wanted things to look like for me.”

On Friday, that idea became a reality, as the Roanoke Regional Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for LAT Dentistry’s grand opening. With Mayor Sherman Lea and Councilman Joe Cobb also in attendance.

“The planning process has been pretty extensive and there have been so many sleepless nights, but totally worth it and here we are today.”

Dr. Thorn doesn’t want LAT to be just a dentistry though, she wants to be a positive impact on the community.

“The goal is to make it a really comfortable experience and help you feel relaxed. So we can figure out what you need or what you don’t need and how that’s going to help you overall and in your life. We also have an environmental focus. So the goal is to try to use as sustainable materials as possible and try to eliminate waste where we can.”

Dr. Thorn said she wouldn’t be here without the support of her husband, family and friends. But she has been blown away by the community support as well.

“It’s such a big deal to start a small business these days and it’s definitely a scary process. Especially in a post COVID world but it’s just nice to know I have such a strong support system here.”

Dr. Thorn and her staff are also hoping to make an impact on the community by partnering with and promoting fellow small businesses.

For more information on LAT Dentistry, you can find its website here.

“LAT Dentistry held its GRAND OPENING today, April 1st at noon. The location was on-site at LAT Dentistry located at 1113 Piedmont Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia, 24014. The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 12pm. Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. was also present and shared a few words. LAT Dentistry was also grateful to have local vendors including Lichen or Knot Plant Company and Sun & Spruce Soaps on site for a “pop up” as well.

LAT Dentistry is an innovative environment where lifestyle, wellness, and community meet a passionate and purposefully different dentist- Dr. Lindsay A. Thorn. Dr. Thorn strives to tap into the heart of the city by staying connected with the community, collaborating with vendors who offer sustainable materials, promoting local businesses, and getting to know patients on a deeper level.

The family dental practice treats patients of all ages and backgrounds: kids, adults, elderly, high anxiety, sensory disorders, and more. Dr. Thorn and her team strive to be a cornerstone of each families healthcare team, and a go-to for any questions and needs. With a mission to provide quality, comprehensive dental care in a way that leaves everyone feeling inspired, promotes wellness, and improves ones quality of life- LAT Dentistry is sure to make a positive impact here in the Roanoke Valley.”

