Cool and windy conditions return today

Sunny and cooler today with gusty winds

Our next system moves in Tuesday

A cut off low could bring more rain the rest of the week

SUNDAY

A cold front is moving through this morning and will bring some cooler temperatures today. Winds are also increasing this morning out of the Northwest and could gust 20-35 mph at times through the day. Dur to the dry and windy conditions our fire risk is enhanced for today.

Cool and windy today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The week starts sunny and warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. We should stay dry for Monday with our next system moving in on Tuesday.

Our first system could bring a soaking rain on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Our next system will move in bringing rain as early as Tuesday afternoon and lingering into early Wednesday morning. Widespread rain is expected and rain could fall heavy at times.

END OF THE WEEK

Another front moves in late Wednesday and could linger through the end of the week. Models are pointing toward a system moves out of Canada and could get cut off allowing for multiple rain chances. Scattered showers could move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning and as this system slowly spins it could bring scattered showers into Friday. Warmer temperatures will come with this system. Expect highs to climb into the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with cooler air possible coming in late Friday into next weekend.

An active pattern is possible for much of the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

