Covington man in jail after hours long stand-off with police

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - According to police, a Covington man was arrested after an hours-long stand-off.

Saturday morning at 10:24 a.m., the Covington Division of Police attempted to serve several outstanding warrants for probation violations and contempt of court for failure to appear at a home off N. Rockbridge Avenue.

As officers tried to make contact with Timothy R. Boyd, 53, he barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to cooperate according to the police.

Covington Police, Alleghany Sherriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police contained the incident to the area and the suspect eventually exited peacefully after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff.

Boyd is currently being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail and may face additional charges.

“We as a community have had to deal with a lot over the past few weeks. I am proud we can still continue to provide the public safety services our citizens need and deserve during these trying times in our City,” said Chief Christopher Smith.

Should you have any additional information regarding this incident, police encourage you to contact the Covington Emergency Communication Center at (540) 965-6333.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

